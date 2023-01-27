The ladies of Potomac recently filmed their reunion!
Look no further for the details on their blue ensembles! Take a look:
Karen Huger posed in a custom made Chasity Sereal dress ( the @projectrunwaybravo alum also made her #rhopreunion dress last year) paired with her own jewelry and Good American shoes. Makeup by @beatfacehoney. Hair by @thehairdoc.
Gizelle Bryant wore an Albina Dyla dress, House of Emmanuel jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanottishoes to the #RHOP Reunion. Makeup by Carli Styles, hair by @kalixtob.
Candiace Dillard wore a Karen Sabag gown, @newyorkvintageinc jewelry, and Saint Laurent shoes to the #RHOP Reunion, styled by @brianadrian._. Hair by @stephdahairqueen and makeup by @k.dempster.
Robyn Dixon wore an Albina Dyla gown, @nicolerosejewelry jewels, and Aquazzura shoes to the #RHOP Reunion. Glam by @shirleyghautehair and @beautynthebrowpmu. Hot! Or Hmm..?
Wendy Osefo wore a @rianfernandez888 dress, @richdnabrand and @cartier jewelry, and @aquazzuraheels to the #RHOP Reunion, styled by @swelch_04. Hair by @dallasdyvitoi , makeup by @already_perfect, and nails by @naildesignsbynancy. Thoughts?
Mia Thornton wore a Brides by nona gown, @glamduchess jewelry, and @goodamerican heels to the #RHOP Reunion. Glam by @jadajenkinsco and @lolotaughtu. Thoughts?
Charisse Jackson Jordan wore a $3,350 @balmain blue glittered ruched dress paired with @earringenvyearrings and @dolcegabbana heels to the #RHOPreunion, styled by @tiffanynbarringer. Makeup by @daryalathammua ; hair by @therealjanelsmith using @iloveindique .
Ashley Darby wore a sparkly gown paired with #Aquazzura shoes to the #RHOP, makeup by @makeup_machine and hair by @encore_by_corey.
Jacqueline Blake rounds out our #realhousewivesofpotomac#reunion looks, wearing a @signature.dresses gown, @stuartweitzman heels and @swarovski jewelry. Makeup by @hilary_bankz and hair by @detrix.hair.lab .
That does it! Who do you think was Best Dressed?
📸 Clifton Prescod