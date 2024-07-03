There was a new spark in the air at this year’s BET Awards. A re-emergence of energy that was not only felt but illustrated on Sunday’s blue carpet! Everything about the BET Awards 2024 red carpet rang true — It was BLACK, BOLD, and BEAUTIFUL.

Black Hollywood is known for it’s innate fashion versatility, so there’s no denying that ‘Culture’s Biggest Night’ set the tone for bold, vibrant, eccentric & flirty-fun fashions among the stars!

Highlighted among our favorite looks on this iconic night include Colman Domingo in a black metallic suit by Ferrari styled by Wayman & Micah. What we love most about this electrifying suit is the ombre to red at the foot giving it a pop of color on top of the sheen, smooth feel of the suit. Now this is the statement piece we can’t stop talking about!

Next, we have Victoria Monet in her electrifying blue era. At this point stylist Kollin Carter is unstoppable. He put his bombshell in a custom Samuel Lewis navy blue pierced leather gown, with silver accents ruched together in the front. As a bonus the bottom half of the dress comes off and turns into the perfect cocktail number!

This was surely Victoria Monet’s ‘Cinderella Moment’ but make it edgy!! From owning the night in her one-of-one performances to snagging two BET Awards, Kollin overstood the assignment. To seal the deal this show-stopper was paired with Monet’s signature wet hair look. She is known for this aesthetic and we love it!

Tanner Adell, the country bell was true to her roots and this look was light and whimsical yet still bold. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn this buckle bunny wore a Bach Mai in a custom whimsical western piece! The Country genre is new to the BET awards and both she and Shaboozey ( in a Campillo suit styled by Anastasia Walker) set the tone and rightfully so as the first country artists to be recognized! We can only assume that an official category is on it’s way!

Rapper, NLE CHOPPA traded in his signature rapper uniform for the evening for a very rocker-chic, sex-symbol look. The young heart throb wore a the See-Through Dsquared2 blouse with Mowalola Stone pants and Mason Margiela boots. This look was surely a wild card for viewers and what a better place to switch it up and show versatility than the BET Awards. Fans were initially shocked but he was definitely a fan favorite from the night!

Tyla is quickly moving up the ranks to a fashion IT girl, especially after this year’s MET Gala look. This time she went into the archives in a 2004 Fall/Winter Versace ‘ready-to-wear’ runway number and if that wasn’t enough of a WOW factor this sexy leg-out, cut-out belly gown was set off with $230,000 worth of jewelry from Jared Atelier, per E! News. Now, is there anything more to say? We think NOT as Tyla continues to up the ante every time she hits the scene.

Our Fashion Bomb Daily radar is noticing a lot of trends from Y2K back in full swing right now! Check out #FashionBombMinutewithMini 2024 BET Awards Blue Carpet FULL recap below.

Well in conclusion, the men dominated the carpet this year showing us why they are the cream of the crop. The most notable trend among these star-studded men was — CRÈME. Everyone from Usher to Cory Hardrict was spotted in crème de la creme. Ray J went on record saying, “You want to wear something white to preserve the heat. It’s all about keeping it chill and fly,” and his peers like singer, Vedo went on to cosign that same sentiment! Okay ladies, what say you about this summer trend?