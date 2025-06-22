On the Scene at the 2025 Kid’s Choice Awards: Victoria Monet in PatBo, Ice Spice in Pink Dolce & Gabbana, Machine Gun Kelly in Issey Miyake, and More!

The orange carpet lit up with glitz, glamour, and playful style as stars stepped out for the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards. From sequins and feathers to corseted silhouettes and candy-colored hues, this year’s red carpet was a celebration of bold fashion and individuality.

Celebs brought their A-game—and in some cases, their mini-mes—for a night full of fun, slime, and standout looks that stole the spotlight. Take a look:

Victoria Monét made a shimmering statement in a custom PatBo gown adorned with pink and red butterfly beading and cascading fringe. The keyhole neckline and form-fitting silhouette sparkled with every step, capturing the festive spirit of the night. Her daughter Hazel Monet joined her in a tiered pleated pink Cult Gaia dress, creating a heartwarming (and stylish) mommy-daughter moment on the carpet.

Ice Spice turned heads in a vintage pink satin corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The curve-hugging number featured lace-up detailing along the bodice and sides, a sultry thigh-high slit, and delicate spaghetti straps. She kept accessories bold with a black cross necklace and finished the look with strappy heels and her signature orange curls.

Machine Gun Kelly brought relaxed cool to the carpet in a black Issey Miyake ensemble. His short-sleeve ribbed top and matching trousers gave off minimal, modern energy, while his daughter Casie Colton Baker added contrast in a draped lavender mini dress with an elegant train. Crystal-embellished heels completed her chic and age-appropriate red carpet debut.

Tyla took the stage in a stunning archival Roberto Cavalli ca 2006 dress, topped with a Ruslan Baginskiy hat for a bold finishing touch. Fun fact: Beyoncé famously wore this same dress! The look was styled to perfection by Law Roach.

From playful elegance to daring detail, this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards delivered fashion moments that were as fun and fearless as the event itself. Whether sparkling in sequins or embracing bold color, each star brought their own twist to the carpet—reminding us that when it comes to style, there are no rules, just personality.