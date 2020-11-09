5 Proven Ways to Grow Beard Faster & Thicker

A thick and well-maintained beard puts a layer of manliness to any man’s appearance. But it is often hard to grow a thick beard let alone maintain it. A good facial hair will have a nice length, good thickness and should look lustrous.

Many times when a man tries to grow a beard the problem they face is that it starts to each or they are not able to maintain it well. Which is why a lot of men end up trimming their beard or shaving it off.

Another frequent problem that a lot of us face is that our beard grows in patches and it ends up looking shoddy and we have to cut it off. Then there’s a large percentage of us who just cannot grow a thick beard fast. So, we decided to compile a list of 5 proven methods that we men can use to ensure that we can grow a good and thick beard fast. So, let’s take a look at them.

Be Committed

To be successful at any task you have to be committed to it. Growing a beard is a task. If you want a good and desirable result, in the end, you will need to be committed to it and work for it. This is where a lot of men fail. Your beard might not look good when it is initially growing. So, you will have to hear people’s comments and many of those remarks will be off colour.

Most men give up during this phase and shave off whatever beard they have grown. Do not do this. You have to keep yourself motivated by the end result and try your best to not cut or trim your beard and let it grow. Believe me when I say this before you even realize you will notice that you have grown a good amount of facial hair all thanks to your commitment.

Regulate What You Put Inside your Body

Well, this might not be straight up obvious but the growth, health, thickness, length and the quality of your beard directly depend on what you eat and drink.

You can compare it to trees or shrubs. If the ground has enough nutrients then the tree or shrub can extract important elements from it for nourishment and good growth. If you eat unhealthy food a lot then it might affect your beard growth. Increase the intake of healthy minerals and vitamins.

You do not necessarily have to take supplements but you do have to structure your diet well. You need to start incorporating green vegetables and fruits in your diet. Fruits and vegetables are rich in minerals. So, add them to your daily diet and drink a lot of water. Staying hydrated is another important factor in growing a good beard.

Take Care of Your Skin

For a man to grow a really good and thick beard he needs to ensure that his skin is in good condition. Lots of men ignore skincare.

Pollution, sunlight, dust, chemicals and whatnot are present in the air. These harmful elements settle on the skin and start causing damage to it. If your skin is not healthy then you will not be able to have a healthy and thick beard growth. You can liken it to a barren ground where the vegetation growth is very less.

So, start caring for your skin. Use a good quality face wash to clean your skin every day when you return home. Even if you are working from home, try to clean and moisturize your skin before going to bed. It will clean the pores of your skin and keep it moist and healthy. If you are just starting you will soon begin to notice the difference.

Workout

Alright, people, this is where things become tough. If you want to grow your beard naturally and quickly, you need to have good levels of testosterone in your body. Testosterone is one of the hormones which is responsible for the growth of facial hair. Testosterone levels vary from men to men. But it can be increased with a good diet and a decent workout routine. The more you work out the better it is for your body and your testosterone level will start increasing.

Depending on the intensity of your training you will start to notice the change in your beard growth in a few weeks. Testosterone is not the only reason why one should work out. By exercising you will increase the blood circulation in your body and this will ensure that your hair follicles get all the nutrients they need for good and solid beard growth.

A word of caution. Do not overdo your workout routine if you are just starting. If you want to get into intense training, see if you can find a professional trainer.

Relax and Reduce Stress from Your Life

This one is simple to understand but one of the most difficult things to abide by. Today’s lifestyle has become such that stress has become a part and parcel of life. Everyone is stressed. Work, relationships, family all contribute to it. If you are under stress for long periods of time you will not be able to grow a good beard. You might even end up experiencing hair loss. Your hair will turn white early and if you are prone to male pattern baldness it will come early.

So, try to cut stress out of your life as much as you can both from a health perspective as well as from a beard growth perspective. Do not give in to smoking or drinking due to stress or indulge in unhealthy activities. Learn to relax and make time for 6 hours of deep sleep. Your testosterone levels are restored and increased when you have a good night’s sleep. Sleep is also a good stress reducer. So, put your work aside at night and get some sleep.

Once you have started seeing some beard growth it is important to take care of it. You can use good quality beard growth oils to nourish your beard and boost its growth. A good quality oil will allow you to moisturize your beard, ensure your beard is not itchy and reduce dandruff problem. It can also help you groom and style your beard according to your need. So, once you see some growth you can invest in a good quality beard growth oil.