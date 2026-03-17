Nene Leakes Hits Oscars 2026 Parties in Purple Metallic Michael Costello Gown

Nene Leakes stepped out for Oscar celebrations in a metallic cutout gown by Michael Costello, styled by King Troi. The form-fitting design featured a one-shoulder neckline with draped detailing across the bodice and a high-shine finish that reflected light from every angle. A keyhole cutout at the chest added dimension, while the sleek silhouette extended into a floor-length hem with trailing fabric panels for added movement.

The back of the gown revealed an open design, emphasizing the sculpted fit and ruched detailing along the waist and hips. Leakes paired the look with nude heels and a structured mini clutch, keeping accessories minimal to complement the statement dress.

Her glam included a platinum blonde bob styled by Kalief W with soft volume, paired with a neutral makeup look by Envy Mulatto that highlighted her features.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo credit: Kalief W IG/Reproduction