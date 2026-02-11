Monica Wore a Marc Jacobs Leapord Spring 2025 look to the brands NYFW Show

Monica shut it down at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2026 show on Monday held at the Park Avenue Armory in leopard oversized coat that screamed fierce.

After just coming off tour with Brandy, Monica is back on the scene showcasing the most chicest ensembles like the true fashionista she is.

Layering over a black turtle neck, and styling with black pointy toe thigh high boots, her leopard coat was a stand out moment. With a dramatized collar, and large black buttons down the center, her coat, this was the perfect bold choice.

When it came down to her glam, she took us back to the 1960’s with a fabulous updo. With a slick high pony tail, and curled bangs, she owned this hairdo.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmmm….?

Photo Credit: Getty