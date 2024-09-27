Paris Fashion Week: Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers Posed with Cardi B and Stylist Kollin Carter at the Spring 2025 Show

Fashion Bomb founder and CEO, Claire Sulmers is slaying the scene at Paris Fashion Week, and she was captured with rapper Cardi B, and her stylist Kollin Carter at the Balmain Spring ’25 show.

Paris is no fret for Sulmers, who once lived there and has become a fashion week extraordinaire. So when the moment presented itself, of course she spoke with some of the hottest to do it in fashion.

Cardi, who’s known for her lyrical flow and head-turning looks, arrived to see Olivier Rousteing designs in a long emerald green shaggy coat by the Parisian brand that was belted at the waist. Her leather headband and gold shell earrings were modern and beautiful.

Contrary to green, Sulmers and Carter opted for all black monochromatic ensembles with Claire rocking an off-the-shoulder Balmain double breasted dress with black transparent gloves.

Kollin on the other hand, looked sharp in a black Balmain suit that included a cropped blazer layered over a turtle neck sweater and wide leg trousers. His black patent leather oxford shoes tied his look together nicely.

We have to admit, if anyone deserves a round of applause, it’s without a doubt Kollin, who is the mastermind behind Cardi’s iconic outfits.

In addition to attending the Balmain show this week, Cardi B also shut down the internet in an all black Mugler look that screamed “EDGY” from her head to her toes. Her bowl haircut, and black lined lip, complimented her deep plunge neckline blazer.

She also took a calculated risk at the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris in soft hues of brown. The mother of 3, who looks absolutely incredible after just giving birth at the beginning of this month, wore a brown knitted maxi dress to the show. She layered her Rick Owens dress with a long innovative cape that had exaggerated shoulders.

Between the Balmain, Mulgler and Rick Owens show, Cardi B was a sight to behold. She is becoming known for making quite an entrance, and we’re always anticipating what she’s going to wear next!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @poshmckoy/ IG/Reproduction