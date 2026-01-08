Michelle Obama Looks Fierce in a Navy Plaid Thom Browne Embellished Suit

Michelle Obama was captured recently posing in a Thom Ford ensemble for her new coffee table book “The Look” press tour.

The First Lady opted for look 44 from Thom Browne’s Fall 2025 collection that consisted of a structured navy and green plaid suit adorned with turquoise rhinestones embellished throughout.

Her extraordinary stylist Meredith Koop is the mastermind behind Michelle’s ensemble that included a crisp white shirt that had a unique collar, and a navy and white stripe tie. Her black and white lace up heels added a classical element, and her black nail polish added an edgy component.

When it came to her glam, Mrs. Obama simplified things with a low bun that was complimented with a side bang. Her make-up had a soft air-brush matte finish with a subtle smokey eye, and a nude lip.

The First Lady who has been one to shy away from making a statement, looked ultra fashion-forward for her recent press tour.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @diggzy