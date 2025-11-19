TOTAL Wore White Custom Anthony Lattimore Looks for Opening Night of the “Room 112 Tour”

During the opening night of the “Room 112 Tour,” in Ohio, RnB group TOTAL performed on stage in custom looks designed by Anthony Lattimore, and styled by J.Bolin.

Group members Keisha Epps & Jakima Dyson, who first broke out on the scene in 1990’s, and rose to fame under Bad Bay Records, looked phenomenal on stage. Donning white and metallic deconstructed ensembles that had mirrored detailing and a futuristic silhouette, their stage looks were innovative and progressive.

The designer Anthony Lattimore has become well-known for his incredible artistry, previously showing us his flawless design techniques during the SWV tour in 2024. Now he has his hands on TOTAL, so we know we’re in for a fabulous treat.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, some of the fans inquired about the third member of the group Pamela long who is noticeably missing from the tour. Pam, a member of Agape Family Worship Center, has chosen to focus on her religion and solo endeavors.

One fan shared, “Comon Pam you could come join the tour! They look beautiful though ❤️,” another wrote, “Love this! @stylistjbolin always has the 🔥🔥🔥lewks!“

TOTAL looked amazing in their Anthony Lattimore looks during their opening tour, and it’s great to see them still standing strong after all these years.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo/Video Credit: IG/Reproduction