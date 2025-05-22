You ask, we answer! Beyonce Wore a Gold Custom Lindsey James Look on the Cowboy Carter Tour

You ask, we answer! @topherfrance says, “Can we get details on the new Cowboy Carter Tour looks?“

Beyonce performed during her Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago on May 15th in one of the most bedazzled and crystal embellished country looks we’ve seen her in thus far.

When Bey announced her tour, we knew she was bound to bring the heat, and she hasn’t disappointed. Her longtime stylist Tyrone Hunter and Shiona Turini have partnered to come up with some of the most iconic costumes for her tour stops. Beyonce’s custom gold bodysuit was designed by Lindsey James and perhaps a true work of art.

Featuring tassels down the sleeve and a paisley design adorned with rhinestones, her bodysuit had matching chaps for a modern finish. Her bold belt buckle by Boudoir Athanasiou was the perfect accent piece to tie her look together. Not to mention her gold Johnny Guitar boots by Daniel Diamond which couldn’t have been more fitting.

At this point, we should just start calling her “BeyonSLAY” because she continues to reimagine country fashion with her incredible stage wear. This gold metallic bodysuit symbolized western glamour and futuristic dominance, proving that she can assert her amazing fashion sense when it comes to any genre.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Raven Varona