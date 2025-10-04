Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willow Smith & Dior’s New Era at the SS26 Paris Show

A New Dawn at Dior: John Nathan Ushers in an Era of International Élégance

Image By Getty

The air at the Musée Rodin was electric with a new kind of energy for Dior’s SS26 presentation. Under the watchful eyes of a stellar front row—including the inimitable Anya Taylor-Joy, the effortlessly cool Jenna Ortega, and a magnetic Willow Smith, with even the legendary Johnny Depp and Rick Owens making a surprise appearance—Creative Director John Nathan unveiled a collection that felt both globally minded and intimately chic. The presence of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault signaled the house’s full support for Nathan’s evolving vision, one that confidently stepped out of the archive and into a sun-drenched, cosmopolitan future.

Image Gorge Eyres

The collection was a masterclass in sophisticated ease and chromatic balance. Nathan explored a dynamic dialogue between stark black and white, using them as a canvas to burst sunny yellow or serene sky blue. This play of color felt fresh and optimistic. The silhouettes were just as varied, moving from impeccably tailored ready-to-wear and classic evening gowns to, fun & youthful denim skirts. The narrative was punctuated by sculptural addition of asymmetric hats.

Image by Gorge Eyres

With this collection, John Nathan showcased his impressive range and a confident direction for the house of Dior. He demonstrated a unique ability to speak to multiple generations without losing sophistication. By blending artful touches with wearable desire, he has charted a course for a Dior that is grounded in heritage yet soaring towards a vibrant, international horizon.

Image by Getty

A source backstage, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to Vogue that the collection was conceived as a “modern grand tour,” aiming to dress a woman with a global passport and a sophisticated eye.

Image by Getty Rosalia singer

Image by Getty Ana Taylor Joy actor