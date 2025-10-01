On the scene at the Saint Laurent SS26 Paris Fashion Week Show Including Teyana Taylor, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, & More!

From New York, and London, to Milan and now Paris, stars sashayed their way across the globe to show out during fashion week.

Whether the shows were held in warehouses, or simply on the street , this year’s fashion week proved that there aren’t any limits to where fashion enthusiasts will go to see the future of fashion.

The House of Saint Laurent perhaps was a perfect example, with celebrities like Teyana Taylor , Zoe Kravitz and Kate Moss making their way to the Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower to preview the brand’s Spring/Summer ’26 RTW collection on Monday.

Teyana Taylor made a memorable debut at the runway show in a bright green YSL trench jacket that was delightfully layered over a purple turtleneck sweater. Her dark teal gloves were right on trend, and her Apolline slingback heels paired with nylon stockings added a sophisticated component.

This was Creative Director, Anthony Vaccarello’s 30th collection, and by the looks of it, it’s evident that he’s not new to this, but true to his incredible craftsmanship. His designs were spot on, maintaining the integrity of the brand while evoking modernity and timeless rebellion, with an effortless French chic vibe.

In addition to Taylor, Zoe Kravitz opted for a nude YSL windbreaker jacket styled with a yellow skirt that had lace-detailing at the hem. The straps of her gold sandals were embellished with lemon trinkets for a fresh feel. Similarly to Kravitz was Hailey Bieber, who was captured donning an orange color block windbreaker with yellow silk mini shorts that were finished with white lace.

Ahead, see more attendees at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer ’26 RTW show!

Photo Credit: Getty Images