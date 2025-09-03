The Bomb Fashion Show: ‘JFlize’ by Jessica Anderson Fowlkes will Present Colorful African-printed Sets in a Multitude of Ways

The Bomb fashion show is just a few days away. Due to overwhelming demand, we have moved to Willow Hall in Hotel Indigo Williamsburg at 500 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211. Get your tickets today! You will be seeing designer Jessica Anderson Fowlkes, who knows how to turn heads in some of the most fashionable prints.

The founder and CEO of her fashion brand, “JFlize,” Jessica Anderson Fowlkes will be showcasing her latest collection at this year’s Bomb Fashion Show. New York Fashion Week isn’t anything to new to Fowlkes, who has created countless runway moments.

When you think of her collection, you think of some of the most beautiful bold sets, designed with intricate African patterns. Rooted in culture, with a modern twist, Fowlkes uses the colorful fabrics in a multitude of ways. From crop tops and pants sets, to dresses, and rompers, this designer is reclaiming and reimagining traditional prints with modern silhouettes.

In addition, Jessica Anderson Fowlkes also designs family looks. So if you’re someone who loves coordinated family designs for the holidays, photoshoots or special occasions, then look no further as Fowlkes has mastered just that. Her bespoke family designs have proven that she can take a fabric and manipulate it generationally, while still balancing style consistency.

Attendees at this year’s Bomb Fashion Show will definitely be amazed by all of Fowlkes designs that undoubtedly have commercial appeal. We all know that color and prints creates instant recognition, and with the designers signature aesthetic, she will take the runway to a new dimension.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Bomb Fashion Show on Saturday September 13th, Click Here!

Photo Credit: @LennyWhite