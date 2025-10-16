Sarah Jessica Parker, Missy Elliott, and Angel Reese Shine as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns to Brooklyn

After a five-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its highly anticipated return for 2025, lighting up Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios with renewed glamour and bold energy. The show, reimagined under the creative direction of Adam Selman, celebrated confidence and individuality while honoring the brand’s legacy of show-stopping spectacle. This year’s event embraced inclusivity, artistry, and high fashion, marking a new era for the iconic Angels.

The runway came alive with a lineup of top models, actresses, and athletes donning daring designs that blended nostalgia with contemporary flair. Sleek silhouettes, innovative wings, and sculptural lingerie pieces paid homage to Victoria’s Secret’s storied past while ushering in a fresh creative direction. Every look was a celebration of empowerment — unapologetically feminine and powerfully modern.

A highlight of the evening was an electrifying performance by Missy Elliott, whose commanding presence and signature style captivated the crowd. The award-winning artist brought her unmatched energy to the stage, cementing her status as one of music’s most dynamic performers. Her appearance set the tone for the night’s theme of fearless reinvention and cultural impact.

On the pink carpet, stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Jodie Smith, Chloë Sevigny, Kristy Sarah, and Jenna Lyons showcased sleek, statement-making looks that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening. With its triumphant comeback, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has proven that timeless allure and reinvention can coexist — reclaiming its place at the heart of fashion’s most glamorous celebrations.

📸: Getty