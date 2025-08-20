Jenna Ortega Wore a Black and White Valentino Look While Promoting ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 in Australia

Have you been watching the season 2 of Wednesday? If you have, then you know the Jenna Ortega has returned with her extraordinary acting skills on full display as Wednesday Addams.

The 22-year old actress, has been captured on numerous occasions promoting the Netflix series in some of the most gothic chic ensembles. Her latest look perhaps paid homage to “Cousin Itt,” and couldn’t have been more on brand.

That’s right! While in Australia, Ortega slayed in a black Valentino coat that was distinctive with blonde hair detailing for a modern textural element . Apart of Valentino’s 2026 Resort collection, her coat was characterized with excellent craftsmanship, and an unusual silhouette that added depth to her ensemble.

Ortega’s $685 “Miista” tall boots were designed in London, and made in Spain, featuring playful lacing, and an angular wedge heel. The exterior of her shoe was made in black cow and sheep leather, while the interior had a tan cow leather lining.

According to their website, The Miista brand is “dedicated to doing ‘The Opposite Thing,‘ and we know that when it comes to Wednesday Addams, she prides herself on being eccentric and unconventional.

We applaud Jenna Ortega for using her incredible fashion sense to command attention, while effortlessly staying on theme with the hit series to “keep the people talking.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty/ Ig/Reproduction