Jenna Ortega Promotes “Wednesday” Season 2 in a Grey Elena Velez YR006: Leech LK29 Dress

We all fell in love with Jenna Ortega when she displayed her extraordinary acting skills in the first season of the Netflix series “Wednesday,” and now she has delightfully returned to our screens for season 2.

The acclaimed actress who plays the teenage version of Wednesday Adams from the iconic Adams Family movie, was photographed on cruise alongside the Seine river with the Director and Executive Producer, Tim Burton.

Ortega, who has become known for her striking red carpet moments, wore a dynamite ensemble by American designer, Elena Velez.

From the designer’s YR006: Leech Fall ’25 collection, the actress served avante garde realness in a grey mesh dress that consisted of ruching and blonde ombre hair extentions that hung from her deep V-neck plunge neckline. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Jenna opted for taupe clear heels that effortlessly tied her monochromatic look together.

It’s important to note that hair extensions being incorporated into garments has recently become a hot commodity. Along with Elena Velez, designers including Alexander McQueen, and Charlie Le Mindu have included hair-like embellishments into their collections, showing a surge in the unconventional trend.

Jenna Ortega’s ensemble was edgy, and gothic , disrupting mainstream fashion, and showcasing rebellion. Perhaps there couldn’t have been a better dress on brand for the ‘Wednesday‘ actress, who didn’t break character.

Photo Credit: @alicemoitie