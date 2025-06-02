Jenna Ortega Wore a Ombre MarkGong SS25 Leather Trench to the Netflix Tudum Event in LA

“Miss Wednesday Adams” is coming out, and she want’s the world to know!

On the brink of becoming one of Hollywood’s leading Actresses, Jenna Ortega attended the Netflix Tudum event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles over the weekend, and was a standout sensation.

Donning a black and gray MarkGong Spring/Summer ’25 ombre trench coat dress that was belted at the waisted, Ortega embodied sophistication, and elegance. From the fit and construction, down to the impeccable craftsmanship, Jenna pushed the envelope and gave main character energy.

Her dramatic kiss curl and retro white heels felt vintage, and we adored her black shades and ombre headscarf that evoked old Hollywood glam. Not to mention her layered necklaces and statement rings that tied her ensemble together.

Fashion Stylist Enrique Melendez is the mastermind behind this cutting edge outfit and in a video posted to our Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram page, fans couldn’t get enough of how bomb Jenna looked.

@bosslauralee commented, “Even she knows she ate this up. Best outfit I’ve seen on anyone since the year started. From head to toe🔥🔥🔥🔥.” @queen_saline also shared, “I’m screaming SHE BODIED THAT!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾😍😍😍😍.”

They often say, “the proof is in the pudding” and based on the feedback from our Fashion bombers and bombshells, Jenna Ortega’s look ATE, so all we can say is bon appétit.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty, Decipher Magazine