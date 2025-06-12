Miley Cyrus Wore a Black Ludovic de Saint Sernin ‘Carrie’ Dress to Celebrate ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus was captured posing in a black transparent Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress, while promoting her latest album “Something Beautiful“ at Rough Trade NYC.

The 32-year old singer whose album has already reached #1 on many charts across the UK, signed autographs outside of the Rockefeller plaza, while basking in her stardom.

Partaking in the sheer dress trend, with the illusion of her barring her nipples, Miley’s ensemble was bold, daring and risqué. Apart of the designer’s “BDSM Ballet” collection, this dress was intended to evoke emotions. We can’t help but imagine how during the Victorian era how Miley’s look would have frowned upon, but it’s a new day, and she’s epitomizing the saying that “less is more.”

It’s important to note that everyone can’t pull this dress off like Miley Cyrus. It’s take’s confidence, edge, and a sprinkle of bad a**, all of which Miley has. Not to mention her fit body and arm tattoos which contributes to the overall silhouette, and vision of the gown.

We thought Miley Cyrus looked smoking haute, and if this is any indication of what’s to come during the rest of her press tour, then we’re so here for it!

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @vijatm