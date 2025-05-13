New Fashion Bomb Couple Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Sit Courtside with Cardi in a Leather Miu Miu Shirt and Skirt Set and Stefon in Simone Rocha Embellished Denim

Spotted courtside and serving looks, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs turned heads as they took in a basketball game together at Madison Square Garden.

The duo exuded star power and fashion-forward flair, cementing their status as a rising style couple to watch. Cardi stunned in a sleek leather ensemble from Miu Miu, pairing a cropped button-down top with a pleated mini skirt. On her feet? A fierce pair of $1,389 Courrèges Oblique wedged leather open-toe boots that gave her entire look a punchy, futuristic edge.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs coordinated with Cardi in a double-denim moment by Simone Rocha. His oversized $1,135 jacket was elevated by signature Rocha embellishments, proving that athleticism and avant-garde fashion are far from mutually exclusive.

The couple’s perfectly curated ensembles struck a balance between streetwear cool and luxury chic, reminding fans that fashion and sports continue to intersect in powerful ways.

From courtside to sidewalk, the chemistry between these two was undeniable. Cardi’s signature long, sleek hair and diamond-studded accessories complemented Stefon’s laid-back confidence, making them one of the most fashionable duos on the scene.

Whether stepping out hand in hand or sharing a laugh, they served love, style, and celebrity-level cool.

Hot! Or Hmm..? To this #FashionBombCouple? Shop their looks below:

📸 Getty