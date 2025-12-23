Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Step Out in Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football in Baltimore

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made a statement in Baltimore after Sunday Night Football, stepping out in coordinating fur coats sourced from Pechuga Vintage. The couple was photographed following the December 21, 2025 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the post-game moment, Cardi B layered up in a plush vintage fur, pairing the dramatic outerwear with sleek accessories, while Diggs complemented her look in a similarly bold fur coat. The coordinated styling leaned into high-impact, cold-weather glamour—an off-field look that felt as intentional as any game-day entrance.

The appearance comes as Cardi B showed support for Diggs from the stands during the highly anticipated Sunday night matchup, turning heads both during and after the game. Together, the duo continued their run of coordinated public outings, blending sports culture with standout fashion moments.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: SandOnTMiss