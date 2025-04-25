On the Scene at the Time 100 Gala: Serena Williams in a Black Stella McCartney Dress, Blake Lively in a Red Zuhair Murad Gown, Simone Biles in Oscar De La Renta Corset Dress + More!

TIME Magazine presented their annual TIME100 Gala yesterday evening at the Lincoln Center in New York, honoring the most 100 influential people including Serena Williams, Demi Moore and Simone Biles.

Snoop Dogg hosted the extravaganza that brought out a diverse crowd of trailblazers ranging from actresses and athletes to icons and cultural leaders.

For the significant night of excellence, stars came with their A-game on the red carpet, striking a distinct balance of style, personality and presentation.

From Blake Lively, and Nicole Scherzinger both making the best-dressed list in stunning Zuhair Murad gowns, to Serena Williams and Simone Biles displaying black excellence and showcasing their athletic bodies in Stella McCartney and Oscar De La Renta, there was a surplus of wonderful ensembles.

Ahead, see some of the celebrities who made a statement at the TIME100 Gala below.

Serena Williams in Stella McCartney

Blake Lively in Zuhair Murad

Simone Biles in Oscar De La Renta

Nicole Scherzinger in Zuhair Murad

Jalen Hurts in Jill Sander

Demi Moore in Gap by Zac Posen

Gayle King in Black Halo

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction