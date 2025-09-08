The VMA Awards Top 10 Best Dressed: Summer Walker in Custom Howie B, Ciara in Schiaparelli, Gunna in Valentino + More!

Let’s get into some of the best looks from the VMA’s Sunday evening as celebrities arrive to the UBS Arena in New York with their “A” game.

For starters, Summer Walker practically broke the internet when she arrived on the red carpet in a Custom Howie B look alongside her new beau who could be described as a handsome older caucasian man. She definitely got the fans talking for sure, but we’ll stick to her fabulous look.

Her white Howie B corset enhanced her bust and had a deep V-neckline that showed off her diamond necklace. Matching her statement fur hat, her turquoise sequins pants draped across her waist hugging every curve. We can see why her new boo is smiling ear to ear. Ohkayyy!

Contrary to Summer, ‘Ecstasy‘ singer Ciara looked dangerously haute in a red monochromatic ensemble by Schiaparelli. From her oversized bomber dress that was complimented with a cowl neck and silver hardware, to her clear cinderella stilettos, and sleek black ponytail, CiCi shut it down. We just love this era for Ciara.

The Fashion Bomb ladies of the evening weren’t the only ones to make a grand entrance, as celebs like Gunna and LL Cool J represented for the Fashion Bomb Men.

Rapper Gunna looked dapper and polished in his grey Valentino double-breasted suit with his modern shades, showing us that he cleans up well. While LL Cool J looked stylishly fall-ready in a YSL look that consisted of a white polo top with brown trousers, and a plaid coat that was to die for.

Ahead, see who made it to our Top-10 best-dressed list!

Summer Walker in a Custom Howie B Look

Ciara in Schiaparelli Spring ’25

Gunna in Valentino

Olandria in Cheney Chan

Tyla in Chanel Official

Latto in Versace

LL Cool J in YSL and Simone L. Smith in Ganni

Doja Cat in Balmain

Jessica Simpson in Christian Siriano

Glorilla in Helen Anthony

