Anne Hathaway Attended the Ralph Lauren FW ’25 Show in a Khaki Trench Coat and Sequined Jeans

“The Devil Wears Prada“ star Anne Hathaway illuminated at the Ralph Lauren FW ’25 show on April 17th, serving daytime chic in a look that was unparalleled to anything we’ve seen her in before.

Serving a fierce face card, Anne stepped out of her black car in a long khaki trench coat that she styled with a white tank, and paired with khaki sequined distressed jeans.

Appearing to live her life like it’s golden, she accessorized with a gold clutch, gold necklace and gold hoop earrings that added allure and whit to her ensemble. Her black oversized shades framed her face exceptionally well and when it came down to her shoe candy, she opted for Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Anne sat front row alongside Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts, and stood out donning a sleek high ponytail which was a refreshing change for the actress. According to her hairstylist Orlando Pita, they were attempting to create an “AI-inspired” version of Anne which proved to be a success.

In addition to Anne’s captivating ensemble and incredible hairdo, her skin and make-up was flawless, leaving many to question her beauty secrets.

Anne Hathaway served a perfect balance of Hollywood glamour and minimalism at the Ralph Lauren show and it was great to see her take a calculated risk.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit IG/Reproduction / @deciphermagazine