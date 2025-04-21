Ryan Destiny Wore a Forest Green Ralph Lauren Monochromatic Look to the Brand’s Latest Runway Show

Skin popping ✔ Hair Slayed ✔ Outfit Giving ✔

Ryan Destiny was destined to turn heads, and the beauty attended Ralph Lauren FW ’25 show at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York on Thursday among celebs like Ariana Debose, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams.

Styled by Law Roach, Ryan looked sensational in a forrest green monochromatic ensemble by the American designer. She slayed in a green silk button up top, layered with a rich leather blazer, and paired with a silk maxi skirt.

Her hair was parted on the side, and swopped into a tight bun, and her makeup enhanced her natural features. Her eyeshadow was neutral, and her lip was chocolate, with bronzer that highlighted her face and added dimension and a sun-kissed glow.

Ryan Destiny looked stunning at the Ralph Lauren show and it was great to see her sophisticated side with a modern twist. Law Roach does such a wonderful job of transforming celebs into fashion icons, and with his special touch, Ryan is bound to be “THAT GIRL.”

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit @iam_newyorkmade