Another Look: Normani Wore a Gold and Black Vintage Geoffrey Beene Vintage 1999 Look to the Fashion Trust Awards

“Dopamine” singer Normani was a sight to behold Tuesday evening at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 held at The Lot at Formosa.

Opting for two-tone black and gold vintage Geoffrey Beene dress, styled by @Jyotisha_, Normani served bawdy, and her stylist clearly understood the assignment. On Instagram, @donnica.anelia shared, “Every time I see her, I remind myself to lay off the carbs and go workout! She’s stunning! 😍“

Normani’s body con dress was characterized with a cutout at the midriff and fit like a glove. She accessorized with gold chunky bangles and black Santoni platform sandals that had a fierce heel.

Her long sleek hair was pulled to the back showcasing her glamorous beat which consisted of a gold shadow, rose blush and a neutral lip. Normani also had a twinkle in her eye as she recently announced her engagement to NFL player DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf, who she’s been dating since 2022.

We thought Normani looked so bomb at the Fashion Trust Awards!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG/Reproduction