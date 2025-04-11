Another Look: Normani Wore a Gold and Black Vintage Geoffrey Beene Vintage 1999 Look to the Fashion Trust Awards

Dopamine” singer Normani was a sight to behold Tuesday evening at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 held at The Lot at Formosa. 

Opting for two-tone black and gold vintage Geoffrey Beene dress, styled by @Jyotisha_, Normani served bawdy, and her stylist clearly understood the assignment. On Instagram, @donnica.anelia shared, “Every time I see her, I remind myself to lay off the carbs and go workout! She’s stunning! 😍

Normani’s body con dress was characterized with a cutout at the midriff and fit like a glove. She accessorized with gold chunky bangles and black Santoni platform sandals that had a fierce heel.

Another Look Normani Wore A Gold And Black Vintage Geoffrey Beene Vintage 1999 Look To The Fashion Trust Award

Her long sleek hair was pulled to the back showcasing her glamorous beat which consisted of a gold shadow, rose blush and a neutral lip. Normani also had a twinkle in her eye as she recently announced her engagement to NFL player DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf, who she’s been dating since 2022.

Another Look Normani Wore A Gold And Black Vintage Geoffrey Beene Vintage 1999 Look To The Fashion Trust Award 4

We thought Normani looked so bomb at the Fashion Trust Awards!

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG/Reproduction

