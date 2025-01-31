Tyla Posed in a Black Jacquemus Naked Dress During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week ’25

‘Popiana Princess’ Tyla was captured at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week attending Jacquemus Fall 2025 runway show and she looked sizzling haute.

The show marked the return of French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus since January 2020. Entitled, “La Croisière,” Jacquemus collection was inspired by French couture, and the 1950’s reimagined.

The show was held inside the Art Deco apartment of Auguste Perret, a renowned French architect. We saw a multiply of A-list celebrities paint the scene. From Tyla and the iconic Anna Wintour sitting front row, to Pamela Anderson, Tems, and Odell Beckham all in attendance, Jacquemus brought out a slew of celebs during his returning debut.

On Fashion Bomb daily’s Instagram page, @eric_thatboyy wrote, “She sat next to Anna?? Oh she’s the next September cover girl!!!🙌.” @oldscoolt also shared, “Anna smiling is a plus!!!”

Despite low temperatures, Tyla showed up baring it all in a black Jacquemus naked dress that was sultry and modern and had deep plunge cut-outs down the sides. The back of her halter gown draped beautifully below her sewn in thong-style brief. Her Jacquemus ‘Cubisto’ pointed-toe leather slingback heels were on trend and complimentary to her fabulous ensemble.

Tyla embraced her soft curls for the special occasion, and kept her glam neutral, highlighting her natural beauty. Her black and white crystal embellished earrings were the perfect accent piece to leave a lasting impression.

It was great to see Jacquemus return to the fashion industry with celebrities like Tyla and Tems rallying behind the French designer. Tyla showed off her South African flair and global appeal, and exuded so much magnetism that even the Bellhops couldn’t take their eyes off her.

What say you? Hot! or hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images