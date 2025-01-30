What To Wear to the 2025 Fabys Fur & Leather Themed Awards Dinner

So The Fabys Awards are going down on Saturday, February 8th!

The awards dinners will acknowledge hairstylists, makeup artists, and stylists who create iconic looks. We’ll be announcing our hosts and some of our award recipients next week, but if you’d like to take advantage of our early bird rate, click here.

The dress code calls for Fur & Leather, in honor of our presenting sponsor The Fur and Leather Centre! If you’d care to know what to wear, read on for some inspiration:

This is an evening affair, so think glamorous. A gown is so very necessary, along with a real or faux fur as an accent. When it doubt, wear white like J. Lo or Lizzo…

Or slip on a metallic cocktail with a coat as an accent.

Winter white not your thing? You can always work other colors, coordinating tones for a seamless look:

If you want to network in a room full of fashion and beauty insiders, The Fabys will be the place to be. Only 10 tickets are available. Get yours at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.

See you there!