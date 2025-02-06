RSVP for Fashion Bomb Daily’s 5th Annual FABY’s Awards Show This Saturday During New York Fashion Week!

We officially have two days left until our 5th Annual Faby’s Awards show this Saturday at the Glasshouse Chelsea in New York city and we can’t wait to see you there!

The FABY’s 2025 will honor the best stylists, make-up artists, hairstylists and influencers who are paving the way in their respective industry.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, and our presenting sponsor The Fur and Leather Centre, the dress code of the event is Fur & Leather!

Whether you’re opting for the most dazzling ensemble complimented with a mink or faux fur coat, or the chicest leather boots, we can’t wait to see how you put your spin on the Faby’s dress theme.

You still have time to purchase your tickets and join industry insiders for an unforgettable exclusive event by clicking here TheFabys.eventbrite.com!

See you Saturday Feb 8th for a fashionable evening to remember and to get more fashion inspiration, read What to Wear to the 2025 Faby’s Fur & Leather Themed Awards Dinner.