Who Wore It Better? Cardi B, Monica and Serena Williams Were All Spied in a $7,500 Balenciaga Faux Fur Coat

Brrr…we hear it’s cold in the atmosphere and what better way to keep cozy than in a chic Balenciaga faux fur coat?

Cardi B, Monica and Serena Williams have all been captured rocking the electric blue $7,500 Balenciaga statement coat on different occasions.

The Spanish luxury fashion house that’s headquarter in Paris is known for their fashion-forward designs, and this fur maxi coat is no exception.

Made in Italy and 100% polyester, the coat is characterized with notched lapels, and an open front. While we love a tried-and-true mink coat, like the ones found at the Fur and Leather Centre, we also appreciate eco-friendly alternative styles like this Balenciaga coat.

If you recall, Cardi B was the first to be captured in this head-turning piece at Balenciaga’s Los Angeles fashion show back in Dec 2023. The ‘Enough’ rapper strutted down South Windsor Boulevard in the edgy coat styled with Balenciaga’s black signature Knife over-the-knee boots.

Along with Cardi B, legendary retired tennis star Serena Williams was also photographed in the bright hued coat during their Paris Fashion Week show in March 2024. She paired her coat with a black strapless mini dress, and black stockings with pointy-toe stilettos.

Her blonde curly hair was pinned in a updo, showcasing her silver statement necklace and earrings that were over the top. Serena’s black rectangular Balenciaga shades felt on brand, and we ultimately thought she carried this look well.

In addition to Cardi B, and Serena Williams, Monica also showed off her personal flare in the faux-fur number. While stepping out with her beau Anthony Wilson, who is a TV producer and talent manager, Monica looked incredible in her navy-blue body suit.

From her middle-part buss down, to her glamorous make-up, and Dolce & Gabbana embellished accessories, Monica definitely gave the other contenders a run for their money.

Her multicolor Dolce & Gabbana $20,600 boots and matching $13,400 handbag were a fabulous contrast to her blue monochromatic ensemble.

We love how Cardi B, Serena Williams and Monica we’re each able to effortlessly pull off this statement coat. From the bold hue to the exaggerated sleeves, this coat simply screams iconic.

If you had to choose, who do you think wore it best?

Photo Credit: @tomasherold/ @tonybeephoto, Getty