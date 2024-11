Call it a snapback!

New mom and songstress Ashanti sang the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium wearing a Daniels Leather Faux chinchilla fur coat, Rag and Bone denim leggings, and $2,095 Dolce & Gabbana Denim boots.

She completed her look with a custom @neweracap fitted cap, styled by Styled by Timb.

She sounded just as good as she looked.

Check out her performance below:

Bomb!

Get her look below:

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Images: IG/Reproduction

Makeup: @missangiemar

Hair: @dijahslayy