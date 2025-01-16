5 Times Celebs Have Slayed in Furs by FGM Bespoke by Tiara Peach: Yandy Smith, Jackie Aina, Latto, and More!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
There’s a new black owned fur brand in town! Get into the styles of FGM Bespoke, created by visionary Tiara Peach:

5 Times Celebs Have Slayed In Furs By FGM Bespoke By Tiara Peach Yandy Smith Jackie Aina Latto And More

Her custom coats are beloved by celebs like Latto, Jackie Aina, Yandy Smith, and more! Sustainable and luxurious, these aren’t your grandmother’s furs!

Get into 5 times celebs have slayed wearing FGM:

  1. Jackie Aina in Aspen
Jackie Aina Fur And Leather Centre Vest

Consummate glam girl Jackie Aina hit the slopes of Aspen in a bicolor vest. Like most FGM furs, she didn’t have to do much, layering the statement making piece over all black, and completed her look with an Hermes Birkin bag in snow white.

2. Latto for Ebony Magazine

Latto The Fur And Leather Centre

Rapper chick Latto looked bomb in not one, but two furs for a cover shoot for Ebony Magazine, styled by Matthew and Reginald Reisman.

8 Latto The Fur And Leather Centre

From her cropped neon kiki coat to a calf length Mongolian, Latto shows that FGM has range.

3. Jennifer Williams in Chinchilla

Jennifer Williams Valerie Chinchilla Poncho

Jennifer Williams knows a thing or two about fashion, and she only goes for the best! Her Valerie Chinchilla shrug is the perfect light piece to layer on less chilly days.

4. Yandy Smith for MTV

Yandy Smith The F

Yandy Smith is a huge fan of FGM, but the coat she wore for an MTV promo shoot was the most impactful. Who else is living for her Rainbow Kiki bolero coat?

5. Claire Sulmers All Around the World

Cropped Mongolian Coat Burgundy Claire

Of course I’m a huge fur fan, and love FGM Bespoke coats! From cropped Mongolian burgundy stunners to floor sweeping Lynx, there is so much to love.

Claire Sulmers Lynx Fur

Which look is more your style?

10 Times Celebs Have Slayed In Furs By FGM Bespoke Yandy Smith Jackie Aina Latto And More

See more and shop at FGMBespoke.com, TheFurandLeatherCentre.com, and FashionBombDailyShop.com.

