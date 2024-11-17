Claire’s Life: Hosting the Launch of FGM Bespoke at Saks 5th Avenue St. Louis with Designer Tiara Peach

Happy Saturday!

This past Thursday, I flew to beautiful St. Louis, Missouri to host the launch of FGM Bespoke, the Fur and Leather Centre’s sustainable, luxury line for everyday fur wear.

25 models sashayed down the runway in bomb looks, ranging from shearling coats with leather shorts, multicolored matching sets, capes, and mink trimmed gowns.

Take a look:

We’re still hosting a giveaway for a Mongolian Coat! So for the occasion, I wore a “Claire” floor length pink coat and a matching latex dress from Venus X Prototype. I grabbed a pic with FGM Bepsoke designer Tiara Peach, who was picture perfect in an FGM Bespoke cape.

Afterwards, I grabbed pix with guests and snapped some St. Louis style!

It was fun! And I can’t wait to show you even more custom designs we create with FGM Bespoke!



We’ll be announcing our Mongolian Coat winner on Monday!

Stay tuned for more and be sure to visit @FGMBespoke on Instagram and visit FashionBombDailyShop.com to add select styles to cart this winter!

What do you think?

Images: King Yella Photography

To have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next event, email book@clairesulmers.com.