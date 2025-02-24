Claire’s Life: Hosting Ready to Love Philly’s Watch Party with Shani J, Tae, Husieen and more in FGM Bespoke!

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

So the day before the NAACP awards, I spent 24 hours in Philly to host a screening of the latest episode of Ready to Love!

Fashion Bomb Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke

In case you don’t watch, the Bomb dating show’s current season takes place in the City of Brotherly Love! Resident fashionista and stylist Shani J tapped yours truly to bless the festivities and moderate a panel on dating, love, and relationships.

Shanice Jenkins Claire Sulmers Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke
2 Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4234 2
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4233

It seems the Philadelphia dating scene leaves a little to be desired, however I met several amazing and eligible hopefuls, including Tae, Husienn, Kiara, and Rose.

5 Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke
4 Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke

For the occasion, I wore a pink Alexandre Vauthier dress, Louboutin heels, and a stole from FGM Bespoke! By pure coincidence, I matched with the hostest with the mostest, who looked lovely in Boiscamp.

Claire Sulmers Shanice Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke

I had a fabulous time in Chilly Philly before getting on a flight right back to LA for the NAACP Image Awards!

Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4232
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4235 2

My spring schedule is already filling up! To have me come to your city, email Book@clairesulmers.com.

Thank you to the Bombers and Bombshells of Philadelphia for your warm hospitality. You’re the bomb!

Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4226
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4230
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4225
Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke IMG 4231
7 Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke
3 Claire Sulmers Shani Jenkins Hosting Ready To Love Phillys Watch Party With Shanice Jenkins Tae And More In FGM Bespoke

Images: @JustBPhotography_

Special thanks to Carmena and Crystal!

Related Articles