Claire’s Life: Hosting Ready to Love Philly’s Watch Party with Shani J, Tae, Husieen and more in FGM Bespoke!

So the day before the NAACP awards, I spent 24 hours in Philly to host a screening of the latest episode of Ready to Love!

In case you don’t watch, the Bomb dating show’s current season takes place in the City of Brotherly Love! Resident fashionista and stylist Shani J tapped yours truly to bless the festivities and moderate a panel on dating, love, and relationships.

It seems the Philadelphia dating scene leaves a little to be desired, however I met several amazing and eligible hopefuls, including Tae, Husienn, Kiara, and Rose.

For the occasion, I wore a pink Alexandre Vauthier dress, Louboutin heels, and a stole from FGM Bespoke! By pure coincidence, I matched with the hostest with the mostest, who looked lovely in Boiscamp.

I had a fabulous time in Chilly Philly before getting on a flight right back to LA for the NAACP Image Awards!

My spring schedule is already filling up! To have me come to your city, email Book@clairesulmers.com.

Thank you to the Bombers and Bombshells of Philadelphia for your warm hospitality. You’re the bomb!

Images: @JustBPhotography_

Special thanks to Carmena and Crystal!