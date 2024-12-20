On the Scene: The 2nd Annual Fur and Leather Centre x FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana, Mendeeces, Claire Sulmers and More!

The Fur and Leather Centre x FGM Bespoke had their 2nd annual celebrity fashion show at St. Louis’s Lambert Airport, in a new venue that was the perfect backdrop for sumptuous coats, trenches, and jackets.

Bold color and unexpected silhouettes were on the menu, witnessed by a variety of models. FLC and FGM Bespoke have items for men, women, and Fashion Bomb Kids!

I grabbed the mic for the event, hosting for the 2nd year in a row wearing a Jovani Dress and a Mongolian Stroller coat by FGM Bespoke of course!

I later grabbed a pic with Saucy Santana, who walked the runway in a blue floor length Mongolian.

The show was the bomb! And with creative direction by Tiara Peach aka The Furry Godmother, FLC and FGM Bespoke had another amazing show on the books.

You can shop select pieces at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

See anything you like?

To have me host your next event, or to have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next fashion show, email book@clairesulmers.com.

Images: @KingYella / @Golden.Views