On the Scene: The 2nd Annual Fur and Leather Centre x FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana, Mendeeces, Claire Sulmers and More!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

The Fur and Leather Centre x FGM Bespoke had their 2nd annual celebrity fashion show at St. Louis’s Lambert Airport, in a new venue that was the perfect backdrop for sumptuous coats, trenches, and jackets.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7390
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7396
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7380

Bold color and unexpected silhouettes were on the menu, witnessed by a variety of models. FLC and FGM Bespoke have items for men, women, and Fashion Bomb Kids!

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7389
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7388

I grabbed the mic for the event, hosting for the 2nd year in a row wearing a Jovani Dress and a Mongolian Stroller coat by FGM Bespoke of course!

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7364

I later grabbed a pic with Saucy Santana, who walked the runway in a blue floor length Mongolian.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7381
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More 9

The show was the bomb! And with creative direction by Tiara Peach aka The Furry Godmother, FLC and FGM Bespoke had another amazing show on the books.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More 9IMG 6864

You can shop select pieces at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7386

See anything you like?

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7384
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7385
The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7382

To have me host your next event, or to have Fashion Bomb Daily cover your next fashion show, email book@clairesulmers.com.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7374

Images: @KingYella / @Golden.Views

