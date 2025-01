You ask, we answer! @danielleee.m says, “Hi, I was wondering if you’d be able to help me find the shirt the artist Popcaan is wearing? Thank you in advance!”

Dancehall artist Popcaan performed at the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica celebrating the release of Vybz Kartel wearing a $1,550 Bottega Veneta Memory Shirt and Guapi pants .

Made in Italy, the shirt has a front button closure, a chest slip pocket, and button cuffs.

Get yours at Fwrd.com.

Hot! Or Hmm..?







📸 @himagesphoto