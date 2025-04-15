You Ask, We Answer! Vybz Kartel Wears a Birth of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing at Barclay’s Center

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel lit up the stage at Barclays Center in a head-turning ensemble that had fans buzzing—and asking all the right questions. Styled by the talented Tiffani Styles, the artist wore a matching set by Birth of Royal Child, featuring a $450 embroidered top and $395 pants. The look struck the perfect balance between regal flair and streetwear cool, prompting Fashion Bomb Men followers to ask, “Tell us about Vybz fit 🙏🏾.”

8 You Ask We Answer Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center

The standout detail? The intricate embroidery that adorned the set, adding a rich, textural element that elevated the entire look. Every stitch spoke to craftsmanship and creativity, reflecting both the brand’s commitment to detail and Vybz’s evolving fashion-forward persona. The neutral tones were accented with bold threadwork, giving the outfit a sense of luxury without losing its edge.

88 Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center
10 0 Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center

Beyond style, comfort was clearly a priority. The pants, in particular, offered a relaxed yet tailored fit—ideal for a high-energy performance like the one Kartel delivered.

7 Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center
8 You Ask We Answer Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center

The lightweight fabric and breathable construction allowed him to move with ease, all while maintaining a sleek, cohesive aesthetic. Want the look? It’s available now at Request Boutique ATL. Hot! Or Hmm…? We’re going with HOT.🔥

2 Vybz Kartel Wears A Birth Of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing At Barclays Center

Images: Barclays Center

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers Posted on 1419 articles

Related Articles