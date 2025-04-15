You Ask, We Answer! Vybz Kartel Wears a Birth of Royal Child Embellished Sweater Pant Set While Performing at Barclay’s Center

Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel lit up the stage at Barclays Center in a head-turning ensemble that had fans buzzing—and asking all the right questions. Styled by the talented Tiffani Styles, the artist wore a matching set by Birth of Royal Child, featuring a $450 embroidered top and $395 pants. The look struck the perfect balance between regal flair and streetwear cool, prompting Fashion Bomb Men followers to ask, “Tell us about Vybz fit 🙏🏾.”

The standout detail? The intricate embroidery that adorned the set, adding a rich, textural element that elevated the entire look. Every stitch spoke to craftsmanship and creativity, reflecting both the brand’s commitment to detail and Vybz’s evolving fashion-forward persona. The neutral tones were accented with bold threadwork, giving the outfit a sense of luxury without losing its edge.

Beyond style, comfort was clearly a priority. The pants, in particular, offered a relaxed yet tailored fit—ideal for a high-energy performance like the one Kartel delivered.

The lightweight fabric and breathable construction allowed him to move with ease, all while maintaining a sleek, cohesive aesthetic. Want the look? It’s available now at Request Boutique ATL. Hot! Or Hmm…? We’re going with HOT.🔥

Images: Barclays Center