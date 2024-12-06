Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Attend the Footwear News Awards in a Custom White Alaia Gown + a Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat

Rihanna posed with ASAP Rocky at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards wearing custom Alaia, styled by @illjahjah.

She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik lace up sandals, along with Mikimoto x Chrome Hearts diamond and pearl choker and drop earrings.

The Fashion Bomb Couple later stepped out in black leather looks, with Rihanna in a Phoebe Philo coat and a $2,400 Alaia fishnet dress.

I think Rih Rih and ASAP just might be the most fashionable couple of the year.

What do you think?

Images: Getty/Fresh Made it