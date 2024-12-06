Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Attend the Footwear News Awards in a Custom White Alaia Gown + a Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat

Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Rihanna posed with ASAP Rocky at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards wearing custom Alaia, styled by @illjahjah.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Attend The Footwear News Awards In A Custom White Alaia Gown A Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat IMG 5716

She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik lace up sandals, along with Mikimoto x Chrome Hearts diamond and pearl choker and drop earrings.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Attend The Footwear News Awards In A Custom White Alaia Gown A Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat IMG 5718

The Fashion Bomb Couple later stepped out in black leather looks, with Rihanna in a Phoebe Philo coat and a $2,400 Alaia fishnet dress.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Attend The Footwear News Awards In A Custom White Alaia Gown A Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat IMG 5616

I think Rih Rih and ASAP just might be the most fashionable couple of the year.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Attend The Footwear News Awards In A Custom White Alaia Gown A Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat IMG 5624
Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Attend The Footwear News Awards In A Custom White Alaia Gown A Black Leather Phoebe Philo Coat IMG 5618

What do you think?

Images: Getty/Fresh Made it

