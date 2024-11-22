You ask, we answer! CoCo Jones Attended GQMOTY in Black and Red $980 Sonora Boots

You ask, we answer! @carli_carls says, “Can we find out where these boots are from??? 😍

Singer Coco Jones showed us “her boots are made for walking,” at the GQ Men of the Year, and just in case you’re wondering where her boots are, here’s all the deets.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Opting for a western theme, with a blue denim chambray top, that she paired with black daisy dukes, Cowgirl Jones completed her look with the Sonora Melrose 90 boot that retail for $980.

Her black thigh high leather boots which feature contrast red ornaments were made in Italy and are characterized with a pointed toe and wooden block heel.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Coco Jones served sex appeal at the GQ Men of the Year, and if we didn’t know better, one would perhaps think that she was looking for her next prospect cowboy.

To shop her boots, Click Here!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction