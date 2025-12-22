Rihanna Steps Out at Giorgio Baldi in a Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket, Balenciaga Skirt, and Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Rihanna was spotted arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, serving an effortless yet elevated take on off-duty luxury. The superstar opted for a polished mix of textures and proportions that felt relaxed while still unmistakably high fashion.

Rihanna Steps Out At Giorgio Baldi In A Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket Balenciaga Skirt And Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

For the outing, Rihanna wore a $2,150 checked teddy zip-up jacket from Miu Miu, bringing warmth and structure to her look.

2 Rihanna Steps Out At Giorgio Baldi In A Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket Balenciaga Skirt And Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

She paired it with a $1,877 Loop Sports Icon long skirt by Balenciaga, adding a sleek, modern contrast to the cozy outerwear.

0 Rihanna Steps Out At Giorgio Baldi In A Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket Balenciaga Skirt And Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

Completing the ensemble were $1,820 Barbara snake-embossed stiletto boots by Amina Muaddi, which added height and a sharp finish.

7 Rihanna Steps Out At Giorgio Baldi In A Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket Balenciaga Skirt And Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

The look struck a balance between casual cool and refined luxury, perfectly suited for an evening at the celebrity-favorite Italian restaurant.

Shop her look here:

What do you think?

Final 21

Photo credit: ShotByNYP

Related Articles