Rihanna Steps Out at Giorgio Baldi in a Checked Gray Miu Miu Jacket, Balenciaga Skirt, and Amina Muaddi Snake Boots

Rihanna was spotted arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, serving an effortless yet elevated take on off-duty luxury. The superstar opted for a polished mix of textures and proportions that felt relaxed while still unmistakably high fashion.

For the outing, Rihanna wore a $2,150 checked teddy zip-up jacket from Miu Miu, bringing warmth and structure to her look.

She paired it with a $1,877 Loop Sports Icon long skirt by Balenciaga, adding a sleek, modern contrast to the cozy outerwear.

Completing the ensemble were $1,820 Barbara snake-embossed stiletto boots by Amina Muaddi, which added height and a sharp finish.

The look struck a balance between casual cool and refined luxury, perfectly suited for an evening at the celebrity-favorite Italian restaurant.

Photo credit: ShotByNYP