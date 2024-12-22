Megan Thee Stallion Attends the Bulls vs Celtics Game in a DSquared Fur Coat, Who Decides War Cargo Pants, and a YSL Niki Oversized Fur Bag

Megan Thee Stallion attended the Bulls vs. Celtics game wearing a @sonofjamesla custom @yankees hat, a Dsquared2 jacket, $546 Who Decides War Gray Darning Cargo Pants, a $7,200 YSL Niki Oversized Fur Bag, and Louis Vuitton x Timberland boots, styled by @isiah.ahmad .

Face card never declined!

Her cotton ripstop cargo pants have embroidered detailing throughout.

Her spacious shearling bag has two compartments and a large flap pocket.

Hot! Or Hmm..? Shop #megantheestallion style below💣

📸 @stallionaccess #megantheestallionfbd