Megan Thee Stallion Attends the Bulls vs Celtics Game in a DSquared Fur Coat, Who Decides War Cargo Pants, and a YSL Niki Oversized Fur Bag

Megan Thee Stallion attended the Bulls vs. Celtics game wearing a @sonofjamesla custom @yankees hat, a Dsquared2 jacket, $546 Who Decides War Gray Darning Cargo Pants, a $7,200 YSL Niki Oversized Fur Bag, and Louis Vuitton x Timberland boots, styled by @isiah.ahmad .
Face card never declined!
Her cotton ripstop cargo pants have embroidered detailing throughout.
Her spacious shearling bag has two compartments and a large flap pocket.
Hot! Or Hmm..? Shop #megantheestallion style below💣
📸 @stallionaccess #megantheestallionfbd