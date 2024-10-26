Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Campaign for Kamala Harris in Houston, with Beyonce in a Black Wardrobe NYC Blazer Dress and Kelly in a Fear of God Gray and White Striped Suit

We are 10 days away from the Presidential Election!

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland showed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, with Beyonce in a $1,650 Wardrobe NYC x RHW Blazer Dress , styled by Shiona Turini, and Kelly Rowland in a Fear of God Gray and White Striped Suit, styled by Wilford Lenov:

The rally focused on Reproductive Rights, and fittingly, Beyonce and Kelly showcased the power and range of women with masculine and feminine looks.

Designed in collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Beyonce’s Italian wool blend dress has a sculptural silhouette with statement shoulders.

Kelly’s suit is from Fear of GOD’s Spring 2025 collection. She paired it with an Amiri shirt and tie.

Love it! Get Beyonce’s dress at the Webster.

What do you think? And have you registered to vote? If not, go to IWillVote.com.