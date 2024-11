Beyonce wore a Fear Of God blazer and a Tom Ford clutch to watch Michelle Williams’ performance on Broadway’s Death Becomes Her, joined by her mom Tina Knowles and bff Kelly Rowland.

See a similar blazer below:

Her Tom Ford Wallis clutch bag retails for $2,290 and comes in a shiny croc fabrication.

Grab her bag at Bergdorf Gooodman.

Thoughts on this look?