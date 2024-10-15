Kelly Rowland Slayed in A Nude Oversized Fear of God Suit at the Kia NBA Tip-Off 2024

After just celebrating mama Tina Knowles at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, Kelly Rowland was captured participating in a NBA commercial to kick off the 2024-2025 season.

Rowland joined basketball players like Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards Bam Adebayo, and Jayson Tatum to shoot the “The Tip-Off” commercial ad, and she looked incredible in a nude Fear of God suit, styled by Wilford Lenov.

Her oversized $2,795 wool ‘California Blazer’ by the Los Angeles brand is the perfect balance between high fashion and streetwear. Made in Italy, Kelly’s blazer had exaggerated shoulders with bold notched lapels. Her matching wide leg trousers with the elastic waist band were modern and chic.

Rowland tied her suit together with a crop top that displayed her hard-earned abs, and pointy stilettos for a sophisticated finish.

The ‘Motivation’ singer who always looks her best with a bob haircut, opted for a platinum blonde color that enhanced her gorgeous facial features.

We adored Kelly in this oversized Fear of God suit that had many contemporary elements. In addition to her beauty and amazing style, Kelly Rowland has a beautiful energy and aura about her that keeps her in the limelight.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: #Repost @wilfordlenov

Stylist: @Wilfordlenov

Asst. Stylist @gethsemaniamabilia