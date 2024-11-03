Currently Trending: Presidential Suits as Spied on Beyonce in Burgundy Gabriela Hearst, Kelly Rowland in Fear of GOD, and Michelle Obama in Pinstripe Gray Sergio Hudson

At every campaign stop, Bombshells have been slipped on menswear inspired, Presidential suits, showing that women are, “strong enough to bare the children–then get back to business.”

Before slipping into her Wardrobe NYC dress at a campaign stop in Houston, Beyonce posed with Kelly Rowland in a Gabriela Hearst suit, while Kelly posed in a two piece by Fear of God.

While Beyonce’s suit consists of a $2,490 blazer and $1,170 pants, Kelly’s look was fresh off the runway (price upon request).

Chic!

Michelle Obama similarly embraced a menswear inspired aesthetic for a Kamala Harris rally in Pennsylvania:

Her stylist Meredith Koop offered a feminine twist, adding a corset to the blazer and pants.

I love them all!

Which suit is more your style?

Images: Charles Fox for The Philadelphia Inquirer/Blair Caldwell