Victoria Monét Stunned in a Sizzling Red Roberto Cavalli Gown to the 2024 Times 100 Next Gala

Beyoncé said, “It should cost a billion to look this good,” and those words couldn’t be more true for Victoria Monét who looked sizzling hot on the red carpet Wednesday evening at the Times 100 Next Gala.

The ‘On My Mama’ singer has had quite a successful year in the music industry, and she made it to the publications 2024 list.

Recognized for her extraordinary talent and contributions to the industry at large, Monét looked absolutely brilliant at the star-studded gala. With style and grace, the Atlanta native turned heads in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown, styled by Kollin Carter. The dress was sickening against her caramel complexion and was characterized with a cutout that showed her backside.

The halter style dress was held together with a red embellished neckpiece that glistened next to her diamond earrings. The draping of her gown, long train and high slit gave us the perfect amount of drama.

It’s great to see so many celebrities rocking vintage garments from designers archive collections. Perhaps Kollin Carter and Law Roach are among the best stylists to transform their clients in some of the hottest vintage looks.

Monét’s hair and make-up added a nice juxtaposition to her perfectly aged dress. Contemporary and unlike anything we seen before, her hair consisted of a side bang that felt avant-garde and progressive.

Victoria exuded ultra sex-appeal at the Time 100 Next gala, and word on the street is that she’s dating British rapper Stormzy, who she was spotted locking lips with at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The Grammy award-winning R&B singer is ahead of her time and bound to do major things in the music industry. We can’t wait to see her develop and evolve into the next global superstar.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images