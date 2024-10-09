Could Yung Miami be the next TV host to take over primetime television? Perhaps in the future, but as of now, she’s definitely a force to be reckoned with in the digital world.

With her relatable personality and ultra stylish wardrobe, she quite a sight to see. While shooting one of her latest episodes of ‘Caresha Please,‘ the Miami rapper stunned in a turquoise Alaia minidress.

Designed by Pieter Mulier for Alaia’s Spring 2024 collection, her dress was innovative with chiffon fabric that draped across her neck, and connected to the bottom of her dress. The fringe detailing layered over the chiffon fabric felt progressive.

The former City Girls member accessorized with silver bangles and statement rings. Her white heels were the perfect hue to balance out her colorful dress.

Amassing over 10K likes on Fashion Bomb daily’s instagram page, fans couldn’t get enough of how bomb she looked.

@iamjeremey wrote, “LISTEN: whoever is styling her for Caresha Please! IN THE POCKET!!! KEEP IT GOING! Babygirl looks the f*** good!!” Another reader @shaadlewis_ expressed, “People really underestimate the power of a great stylist. Life changing.”

In addition to her mesmerizing ensemble, her glam was also on fleek. Her face was perfectly contoured, and her feathery eyelashes and lined pink lipstick enhanced Yung Miami’s natural beauty.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction