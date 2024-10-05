Yung Miami Wore a White Pre-Fall 2024 Christopher Esber ‘Chicane’ Dress with Alaia Shoes on her Caresha Please Show (Shop The Look Here!)

Former ‘City Girls’ member, Yung Miami is in her own lane and riding her own wave, and she has become a sensational hit in the digital world.

The award-winning ‘Caresha Please’ host has taken the Revolt platform that Diddy provided her, and turned it into a worldwide brand.

For the latest episode of her prominent Youtube series, she made a fashion statement in a white Christopher Esber dress that was sickening on the Miami native.

Retailing for $1,100, the ‘Chicane’ one sleeve dress is from the Australian designers pre-fall 2024 collection and features his signature cutout detailing.

With a full length silhouette and high slit, her dress exuded ultra sex-appeal. Her $1,050 white Alaia leather trimmed mesh pumps were fashion-forward, and could easily be paired down with a denim-on-denim look.

While on set behind the scenes, we saw Yung Miami’s confidence on full display. It’s inspiring to see her transition from being a rapper to a television maven, and it takes courage and dedication for her to change the trajectory of her journey.

In addition to her fabulous style, what separates Yung Miami from other hosts in the industry is her authenticity. Her natural approach, and ability to connect with her guests on an interpersonal level makes her identifiable and a pleasure to watch.

If you thought the first season of ‘Caresha Please’ was enticing, then brace yourself because season 2 is bound to leave you edge of your seat.

Shop her look by CLICKING HERE!

What say you? Hot! OR Hmmm….?

Photo Credit: @RevoltTV