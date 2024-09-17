Fashion Bomb at NYFW : Jason Wu Collaborates with Calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze for his Spring 2025 Collection

Designer Jason Wu has done it again, creating beautiful masterpieces in the form of clothes. During New York Fashion Week, Wu collaborated with 82-year old Taiwanese calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze for his Spring 2025 collection.

With a black structural backdrop painting the Hudson Yards garden, models strutted down the pavement in beautiful abstract garments that were textural and ahead of the curve.

Reflecting the times we are living in today, we saw unfinished hems, and deconstructed silhouettes, nodding to the ability to let go, pivot, and find new directions.

Yang-Tze, who is known for her large-scale calligraphic pieces done in black cursive script, was the inspiration behind Wu’s collection, as evident against his neutral canvases.

With free-form writing on the clothes, complimented with sheer, and pleats, we saw the Taiwanese designer rebel in the best way.

As someone who believes that the devil is in the details, and that there’s beauty in simplicity, we also saw clean lines and soft pastels throughout Wu’s line paired back with flatform sandals.

The color brown which will prove to be a staple shade this fall season, will also take us into Spring 2025. His line featured oversized textural suits, and avant-garde maxi dresses that were appeasing to the eye.

In addition to the lighter hues, we saw black trench coats with white writing that added a juxtaposition to his Spring debut. This season, Wu didn’t stay in one particular box, instead venturing away from traditional techniques, and progressing with the times.

The New York based artist has created quite a name for himself over the years, showing his line to be sustainable in an ever-changing market. His illustrated touch and valiant approach is remarkable and a testament of his talent and ingenuity.

Photo Credit: Getty Images