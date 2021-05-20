2021 Footwear Trends – Designer Brands To Look Out For

Keeping on top of the latest fashion trends will bring many advantages to the table. Firstly, you’ll always be one step ahead, wearing stunning items long before other people start catching on. Secondly, keeping on top of trends means that you might be able to get designer pieces while the prices are still reasonable. Putting in the time to research now, will benefit you later!

With the above in mind, here are a handful of designer brands that are paving the way with 2021 footwear trends. Adding any of the following brands to your shoe collection will be sure to boost your repertoire.

1. Golden Goose – Sneakers

Golden Goose is a Venice-based brand, well known for designing luxurious shoes. Their collection of sneakers pair with pretty much anything, from trendy day wear right through to formal evening wear (when done correctly).

Both stylish and colourful, these sneakers don’t come cheap. But, you can always take advantage of a Golden Goose sneakers sale to save some money. Golden Goose is a brand that always has promotions and discounts, so remember to look for these before purchasing.

2. Fendi – Coloured Sandals

Fendi are embracing the bright pastel trend that you’re seeing a lot of this spring. The brand’s ready-to-wear sandals and pumps feature some of the most amazing, head turning hues – you can pair with equally bright and bold clothing for a true pop of colour.

3. Bottega Veneta – Woven Feminine Shoes

Of all the footwear designers out there, Bottega Veneta stand out with ethno-inspired woven sandals twisted and braided from thick leather. This pattern is a season staple and present on the brand’s daywear shoes, flats, as well as heeled sandals.

4. Valentino – Chelsea Boots

Worried about rainy days or chilly weather? Valentino’s Chelsea boots will save you when clouds start to gather. Chelsea boots aren’t just suited for winter – they also work with a ditsy summer dress for an alternative edge.

Stella McCartney is a brand also famous for the chunky boot trend, so you’re really spoilt with options if Valentino is not your first choice.

5. Prada – Rubber Boots

Talking about boots and rainy weather, Prada has taken the rubber boot concept to a whole new level. Loosely inspired by wellingtons and biker boots, these rubber boots look amazing with mid-length skirts and voluminous coats. While they look like something you would wear on a dog walk, the price tag might suggest otherwise.

6. Gucci – Loafers

If you love androgynous styles, you’ll love Gucci’s derby shoes and loafers, too. They maintain the staple menswear design, but are made for the ladies. The uppers of these shoes are made of fine leather, meaning they’ll last for many years to come. Pair them with old-school dresses, knee-length socks, and oversized coats.

7. Miu Miu – Peep Toe Shoes

Ankle strap shoes come in many styles this season, but none are quite like Miu Miu’s peep-toe design. Expect bright hues and floral details made out of leather.

Like Valentino’s Chelsea boots, Miu Miu’s peep-toe shoes aren’t the only ones that have made it to the catwalk. Other designers opting for ankle strap shoes include Cèline and Yves Saint Laurent.

8. Versace – Flatforms

Flatforms have made a bold appearance in the fashion trends since the 1930s. To dictate recent trends is Versace, alongside peers like Altuzarra, Erdem, and Molly Goddard. These shoes look good with anything, from dresses to relaxed trousers. This season’s notable pairs feature bright colours of spring, such as baby blue and blush pink.

9. Gianvito Rossi – Platform Soles

Gianvito Rossi is another designer committed to taking the concept of flatforms to the next level. His designs take us right back to the 90s Spice Girls era. Chunky platform soles, tiny leather straps and heaps of personality – that’s what makes Rossi’s platforms stand out.

10. Giuseppe Zanotti – Floral Patterns

One of the most popular Italian shoe designers, Giuseppe Zanotti impresses with floral designs and dress shoes made to impress the crowds. This season’s staple is the lilium flower applique sandals that go to compete with the likes of the Cecilia New York hibiscus sandals.

Other designers who found inspiration in nature include Stella Jean, Roger Viver, as well as Dolce & Gabbana, a fashion house known for its romantic designs and flowery patterns.

2021 seems to be the year of shoes, meaning no matter your preferences, there will be a fashionable style to suit. Whether you opt for dainty florals or chunky platforms, adding a finishing touch to your outfit has never been easier.