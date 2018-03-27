Who Wore It Better Fashion Bomb Couples Edition: Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane vs. Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Wearing the Fendi Monogram Trend

The Fendi monogram style has been hot lately, and we’re here for it! The latest celebs to try their hand at the trend have been two bomb couples— Keyshia Ka’oir alongside her husband Gucci Mane, and Jhene Aiko & Big Sean. Both stylish duos stepped out over the weekend matching in Fendi ensembles from head to toe.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane had a night out in Vegas in their Fendi attire. Keyshia flaunted her curves in a monogram bodycon dress and teamed it with logo embroidered tights by the brand. She completed her look with funky shaped shades and a pair of booties. Gucci matched her fly in a dapper wool fur trim coat and a $950 FF Sweater, both threads were by Fendi.

Jhene Aiko hugged up to Big Sean while celebrating his 30th birthday. They complemented each other in their Fendi outfits just like Keyshia and Gucci.

Jhene glowed in a mini skirt with the logo plastered all over it and a matching button down that she decided to tie up to show a little skin. Her red sandals added a bold touch to her stylish outfit. Big Sean opted for an all white look, including his $1,680 Fendi contrast denim jacket. The rapper’s designer picks didn’t end there! Under his jacket, he wore a silk damier print button down, again by Fendi.

Jhene topped her look off with a yellow trench coat with a logo interior.

Who do you think wore this trend better? Is it overkill or are you feeling it?